The NASCAR field looks to get a jump on the 2026 season as they converge on Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the 2026 Cook Out Clash in the season-opening exhibition race. The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 4, after being postponed from Sunday due to snowfall in the area. Ryan Blaney is the favorite in the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray odds at +550, followed closely by Denny Hamlin at +600.

The 200-lap race from the 0.25-miles asphalt track is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Before making any 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what auto racing insider Mike McClure has to say,

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray expert picks

For the 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, N.C., McClure is fading Blaney, who is the +550 favorite. The model says he barely cracks the top 5, making him a driver to avoid. Blaney was the runner-up in last year's Clash, but his average finish position at this event is 8.5, so the model doesn't love his value as a co-favorite.

Another surprise: The model is high on Joey Logano at +1000, calling him a top-six contender and giving him a better chance to win his odds imply. Logano was a top-five finisher at this event last year, and he finished last season strong with five top-eight finishes in his final nine events. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray predictions

2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +550

Denny Hamlin +600

Chase Elliott +650

Kyle Larson +800

Christopher Bell +850

William Byron +850

Joey Logano +1000

Chase Briscoe +1100

Kyle Busch +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ryan Preece +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Josh Berry +3300

Bubba Wallace +3300

Connor Zilisch +3500

Carson Hocevar +4000

Austin Cindric+5500

Austin Dillon +6000

Corey Lajoie +8000

Shane van Gisbergen +8000

Erik Jones +10000

Todd Gilliland +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Cole Custer +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +12500

AJ Allmendinger +12500

Daniel Suarez +12500

Zane Smith +12500

Michael McDowell +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Riley Herbst +35000

Ty Dillon +35000

Cody Ware +40000

Burt Myers +40000

Chad Finchum +40000