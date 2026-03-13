The Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the first of two races this season, with the 2026 Pennzoil 400 taking place at 4 p.m. ET. Joey Logano and Kyle Larson have won half of the last 14 NASCAR at Las Vegas races, but Tyler Reddick claimed the first three races of this season. However, Ryan Blaney enters the Pennzoil 400 2026 as the Cup Series' most recent victor, courtesy of prevailing in Phoenix a week ago. NASCAR at Las Vegas 2026 will be contested over 267 laps on a 1.5-miles tri-oval track.

Larson is the +450 favorite, per the latest 2026 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, followed closely by Christopher Bell (+550). Reddick is at +750, as is two-time Vegas winner Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace is a +2000 longshot to utilize in Pennzoil 400 bets despite three top 10s this season. Before making any 2026 Pennzoil 400 picks or NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions

For NASCAR at Vegas 2026, McClure is fading Reddick, predicting he doesn't even finish in the top 5 after prevailing at each of the first three races of the season. Reddick had three straight top-8 finishes at Vegas with Richard Childress before linking up with 23XI Racing. However, he wasn't able to maintain that momentum, placing 15th in his first NASCAR Vegas start with Michael Jordan's team, and Reddick has finished 24th or worse in two of his last three Vegas starts. Also, none of Reddick's three victories in 2026 came at intermediate tracks like what he'll see on Sunday. He's winless over his last 10 starts at 1.5-mile intermediate tracks, with more finishes outside the 15 (four) than inside the top 5 (three).

Another surprise: Chase Elliott, a +1600 longshot, makes a strong run this week. The 2020 Cup Series champ is off to a strong start, sitting in fourth place in the 2026 NASCAR standings. He's yet to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but is not entirely absent of success there. He has three top 5s at the track over his career, along with three stage victories. Elliott also has the backing of one of the most successful teams in history at Las Vegas as Hendrick Motorsports has 10 victories at the track. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Pennzoil 400 picks

2026 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Kyle Larson +450

Christopher Bell +550

Tyler Reddick +750

Denny Hamlin +750

Ryan Blaney +800

William Byron +850

Joey Logano +1400

Chase Briscoe +1400

Chase Elliott +1600

Ross Chastain +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Carson Hocevar +2500

Ty Gibbs +3300

Ryan Preece +4000

Chris Buescher +4000

Josh Berry +5000

Kyle Busch +5000

Austin Cindric +6000

Justin Allgaier +6000

Brad Keselowski +7500

Connor Zilisch +7500

Daniel Suarez +7500

Erik Jones +15000

Michael McDowell +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Austin Dillon +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr +35000

Noah Gragson +35000

Zane Smith +40000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Riley Herbst +100000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cole Custer +150000

Cody Ware +200000