Ryan Blaney will look to stretch his winning streak to two races when he competes as one of the favorites at Sunday's NASCAR 2026 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Blaney led for 28 laps last week en route to the win at the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway. He nosed out Christopher Bell, who finished 0.399 seconds behind to take second. Kyle Larson is the Pennzoil 400 favorite at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) at FanDuel.

Among the other favorites in the 2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds are Bell (+600), who will start on the pole, William Byron (+750) and Denny Hamlin, Blaney and Tyler Reddick, all at +850. Sunday's race is set to start at 4 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 Pennzoil 400 picks, props or NASCAR parlays, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

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Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 Pennzoil 400 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Pennzoil 400 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Carson Hocevar over Josh Berry, a prop that returns -115.

"This matchup looks closer on the board than it does in the data," Bobbitt said. "Berry did win the spring Vegas race last year, which is something the broadcast will remind us of approximately every seven minutes for the rest of our natural lives. But when you zoom out and look at the full intermediate-track sample from 2025, that win sticks out like a roulette wheel landing on green. Across the 10 comparable intermediate races last season, Berry averaged 7.2 fastest laps and 6.2 laps led. The bigger story is his race pace. Berry's average running position across those races was 20.1, and he spent just 39.2% of his laps inside the top-15. That profile screams 'occasionally sneaky result,' not 'weekly contender.'

"Hocevar's numbers tell a different story. Across the same comparable races, Hocevar averaged 8.0 fastest laps and 7.0 laps led while carrying a much stronger 15.8 average running position. More importantly, he spent 60.2% of his laps inside the top-15. That gap in sustained pace matters at a place like Las Vegas, where long green-flag runs tend to expose who actually has speed and who is just hanging on." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more NASCAR props, including more matchups plays and their top pick for outright winner. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the 2026 Pennzoil 400, and which NASCAR drivers should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 prop picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who were up over 47 units in 2024, and find out.

2026 Pennzoil 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR Pennzoil 400 picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +500

Christopher Bell +600

William Byron +750

Denny Hamlin +850

Tyler Reddick +850

Ryan Blaney +850

Joey Logano +1100

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ross Chastain +1300

Chase Elliott +1800

Bubba Wallace +1900

Chris Buescher +2200

Carson Hocevar +2500

Brad Keselowski +2700

Ty Gibbs +3000

Kyle Busch +3000

Alex Bowman +3300

Connor Zilisch +4000

Josh Berry +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Daniel Suarez +5000

Austin Cindric +7000

Michael McDowell +8000

Erik Jones +8000

AJ Allmendinger +8000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Noah Gragson +12500

Shane Van Gisbergen +12500

Austin Dillon +12500

Todd Gilliland +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +17500

Riley Herbst +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Ty Dillon +40000

Cody Ware +50000