2026 Quaker State 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Atlanta picks, best bets from proven model

The Cup Series makes its second trip of the year to EchoPark Speedway as the Quaker State 400 2026 takes place on Sunday. It's the third race of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, and the green flag for 2026 NASCAR at Atlanta drops at 7 p.m. ET. Tyler Reddick prevailed at the spring NASCAR Atlanta race, while William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott are all two-time victors at this track. Thus, it certainly won't be easy to make 2026 Quarker State 400 bets with so many appealing options.

The NASCAR Atlanta 2026 odds indicate just as much, as nine drivers are listed in between +1000 and +1400. Ryan Blaney is the +1000 favorite, with Kyle Larson (+1100) and Logano (+1100) just behind him. Reddick is at +1200 to join the list of multi-time winners, while Denny Hamlin, who sits atop the Cup Series standings, is among a handful listed at +1400. Before locking in any NASCAR Atlanta predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Quaker State 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions

For NASCAR at Atlanta 2026, McClure is fading Blaney (+1000), saying despite him being the favorite, simulations have Blaney barely even cracking the top 10. Blaney had a win, a runner-up and a third place all within his first eight starts this season but has dropped off since then. He has zero top 5s over his last 11 races, and while his team in Penske has had historical success at EchoPark, it's dealt with vehicle issues as of late. Four of the last six Penske starters in Atlanta have been involved in accidents as none of those six have placed better than 10th.

Another surprise: The model is high on Keselowski (+1800), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Keselowski has two career Atlanta victories and several more near misses. He has six top-3 finishes at EchoPark, including at this race last year. He also has the backing of a team in RFK Racing that knows its way around this track. Across RFK's last six starts at NASCAR Atlanta, five of the six have been top-15s, with three of those in the top 10. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Quaker State 400 picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +1800 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Quaker State 400, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Atlanta? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Quaker State 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Quaker State 400 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)



Ryan Blaney +1000

Kyle Larson +1100

Joey Logano +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

William Byron +1400

Chase Briscoe +1400

Chase Elliott +1400

Austin Cindric +1400

Denny Hamlin +1400

Brad Keselowski +1800

Carson Hocevar +1800

Christopher Bell +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Bubba Wallace +2200

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Alex Bowman +3000

Daniel Suarez +3500

Ryan Preece +4500

Connor Zilisch +4500

AJ Allmendinger +4500

Shane van Gisbergen +4500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500

Michael McDowell +5500

Zane Smith +5500

Todd Gilliland +5500

Erik Jones +6500

Josh Berry +6500

JJ Yeley +6500

Cole Custer +6500

John Hunter Nemechek +6500

BJ McLeod +6500

Austin Hill +6500

Ty Dillon +7500

Riley Herbst +7500

Noah Gragson +10000