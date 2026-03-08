2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 predictions, odds, start time: NASCAR at Phoenix picks from proven model
Mike McClure's computer model reveals its surprising picks and NASCAR Phoenix props for the Straight Talk Wireless 500 2026 on Sunday
NASCAR continues its journey West as the action moves from Texas to Phoenix this week for the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Tyler Reddick is off to a dominant start to the season, winning all three races thus far. He showed his versatility last week, winning at a road course after his first two victories came on speedways. Despite that red-hot start, Reddick is +1600 in the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +380, followed by pole-sitter Joey Logano (+500), Kyle Larson (+750) and Christopher Bell (+850) on the NASCAR at Phoenix odds board. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Before making any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks or NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
2026 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions
For NASCAR at Phoenix 2026, McClure is not picking Reddick, who has won the first three races of the season, saying he doesn't even finish in the top 5. One more win would tie Reddick for the modern record of most consecutive NASCAR races won, but his track history at Phoenix is concerning. He has just two top-five finishes at Phoenix in his 12 career races, and he finished 20th and 26th in the two Phoenix races last year. He'll start in eighth this year.
Another surprise: Chase Elliott, a +2500 longshot, makes a strong run this week. He's a driver to target if you're looking for a big payout. Elliott has 11 top-10 finishes at Phoenix in his career, including a win in 2020. His average finish position this year is 7.3, so even though he's starting in 26th on Sunday, he's shown the speed to move towards the top of the leaderboard. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks
2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds, lineup
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Ryan Blaney +380
Joey Logano +500
Kyle Larson +750
Christopher Bell +850
William Byron +1000
Denny Hamlin +1000
Austin Cindric +1100
Ross Chastain +1400
Tyler Reddick +1600
Ty Gibbs +2000
Josh Berry +2500
Chase Briscoe +2500
Chase Elliott +2500
Carson Hocevar +2500
Bubba Wallace +3300
Daniel Suarez +3500
Kyle Busch +5500
Connor Zilisch +5500
Ryan Preece +5500
Chris Buescher +5500
Brad Keselowski +6000
Michael McDowell +8000
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
John Hunter Nemechek +17500
Erik Jones +17500
Austin Dillon +17500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
AJ Allmendinger +20000
Anthony Alfredo +20000
Todd Gilliland +40000
Austin Hill +40000
Zane Smith +40000
Noah Gragson +40000
Riley Herbst +50000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Cole Custer +50000