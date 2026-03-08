NASCAR continues its journey West as the action moves from Texas to Phoenix this week for the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Tyler Reddick is off to a dominant start to the season, winning all three races thus far. He showed his versatility last week, winning at a road course after his first two victories came on speedways. Despite that red-hot start, Reddick is +1600 in the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +380, followed by pole-sitter Joey Logano (+500), Kyle Larson (+750) and Christopher Bell (+850) on the NASCAR at Phoenix odds board. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Before making any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks or NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions

For NASCAR at Phoenix 2026, McClure is not picking Reddick, who has won the first three races of the season, saying he doesn't even finish in the top 5. One more win would tie Reddick for the modern record of most consecutive NASCAR races won, but his track history at Phoenix is concerning. He has just two top-five finishes at Phoenix in his 12 career races, and he finished 20th and 26th in the two Phoenix races last year. He'll start in eighth this year.

Another surprise: Chase Elliott, a +2500 longshot, makes a strong run this week. He's a driver to target if you're looking for a big payout. Elliott has 11 top-10 finishes at Phoenix in his career, including a win in 2020. His average finish position this year is 7.3, so even though he's starting in 26th on Sunday, he's shown the speed to move towards the top of the leaderboard. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks

2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +380

Joey Logano +500

Kyle Larson +750

Christopher Bell +850

William Byron +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Austin Cindric +1100

Ross Chastain +1400

Tyler Reddick +1600

Ty Gibbs +2000

Josh Berry +2500

Chase Briscoe +2500

Chase Elliott +2500

Carson Hocevar +2500

Bubba Wallace +3300

Daniel Suarez +3500

Kyle Busch +5500

Connor Zilisch +5500

Ryan Preece +5500

Chris Buescher +5500

Brad Keselowski +6000

Michael McDowell +8000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +17500

Erik Jones +17500

Austin Dillon +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Anthony Alfredo +20000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Austin Hill +40000

Zane Smith +40000

Noah Gragson +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Cole Custer +50000