NASCAR continues its journey West as the action moves from Texas to Phoenix this week for the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Tyler Reddick is off to a dominant start to the season, winning all three races thus far. He showed his versatility last week, winning at a road course after his first two victories came on speedways. Despite that red-hot start, Reddick is not one of the four co-favorites this week in the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Those are Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, all at +650. Reddick is a bit further down the NASCAR odds board at +1300. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Before making any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks or NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions

For NASCAR at Phoenix 2026, McClure is not picking Reddick, who has won the first three races of the season, saying he doesn't even finish in the top 5. One more win would tie Reddick for the modern record of most consecutive NASCAR races won, but his track history at Phoenix is concerning. He has just two top-five finishes at Phoenix in his 12 career races, and he finished 20th and 26th in the two Phoenix races last year.

Another surprise: Ross Chastain, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run this week. He's a driver to target if you're looking for a big payout. Chastain had an eventful race in Austin last week as a loose wheel derailed his fast start. Before that, however, he won Stage 1 and had the fastest lap of the event. The prior week he finished third at Atlanta, so he should have a lot of confidence coming into Phoenix, where he won in 2023. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks

2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

