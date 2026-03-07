Tyler Reddick is one of the favorites as he looks to win his fourth race in a row at the NASCAR Straight Talk 500 on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Reddick led for 58 laps last week at the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as he nosed out race favorite Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick upped his career win total to 11 with 95 top-10 finishes. Ryan Blaney is the race favorite at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) at FanDuel.

Among the other favorites are William Byron, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin (+650), Christopher Bell (+700), Reddick and Joey Logano (+1100), Chase Elliott (+1600) and Chase Briscoe (+1800). Bell won last year's race, the third in a row for him early in the 2025 Cup Series. He closed out the season with four total wins. Sunday's race is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 props or NASCAR parlay picks, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 race.

2026 NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 500 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Brad Keselowski over Kyle Busch, a prop that returns -130. "Keselowski has averaged 3.2 fastest laps per race compared to Busch's 0.8, while also leading 1.2 laps per race to Busch's zero," Bobbitt said. "His average running position sits at 15.5 compared to Busch's 18.1, and he has spent 54.3 percent of his laps inside the top-15 compared to Busch's 41.9 percent. If that paragraph felt like drinking from a fire hose of statistics, the quick takeaway is simple: Keselowski has been the faster car.

"The gap widens even further when we expand the sample to all comparable short-flat tracks since the start of the 2024 season. Across those 13 races, Keselowski owns a 13.2 average finish compared to Busch's 21.6, along with advantages in fastest laps per race (9.8 vs 6.3), laps led (8.5 vs 1.2), average running position (15.7 vs 21.8) and percentage of laps inside the top-15 (50.9 percent vs 25.1 percent). Taken together, the projections and the underlying speed metrics point clearly toward Keselowski in this matchup." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 NASCAR picks

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more NASCAR props and identified several longshots they like to win it all.

So who wins the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500, and which NASCAR drivers should you back?

2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds, field

Ryan Blaney +500

Christopher Bell +650

William Byron +650

Kyle Larson +650

Denny Hamlin +650

Tyler Reddick +1100

Joey Logano +1100

Chase Elliott +1600

Chase Briscoe +1800

Josh Berry +2200

Ross Chastain +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Carson Hocevar +2700

Austin Cindric +2700

Bubba Wallace +3300

Brad Keselowski +3300

Connor Zilisch +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Kyle Busch +5500

AJ Allmendinger +5500

Ty Gibbs +5500

Austin Hill +8000

Austin Dillon +8000

Michael McDowell +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Erik Jones +17500

Zane Smith +17500

Noah Gragson +17500

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Shane Van Gisbergen +20000

Anthony Alfredo +20000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Riley Herbst +40000

Ty Dillon +40000

Cody Ware +40000

Cole Custer +40000