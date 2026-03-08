2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 props, odds, picks, predictions: NASCAR experts back Keselowski over Busch
Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco revealed their picks for Sunday's 2026 NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Tyler Reddick looks to win his fourth race in a row at the NASCAR Straight Talk 500 2026 on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Reddick led for 58 laps last week at the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as he nosed out race favorite Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick upped his career win total to 11 with 95 top-10 finishes. Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +340 (risk $100 to win $340) in the 2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Among the other favorites are Joey Logano, who claimed the pole position on Saturday, at +500 and Christopher Bell, the defending event champion, at +700. Kyle Larson is +750, while Reddick is a bit further down the NASCAR odds board at +1600. Sunday's race is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks, props or NASCAR parlays, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.
Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.
They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 race.
2026 NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 500 prop picks
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Brad Keselowski over Kyle Busch, a prop that returns -130. "Keselowski has averaged 3.2 fastest laps per race compared to Busch's 0.8, while also leading 1.2 laps per race to Busch's zero," Bobbitt said. "His average running position sits at 15.5 compared to Busch's 18.1, and he has spent 54.3 percent of his laps inside the top-15 compared to Busch's 41.9 percent. If that paragraph felt like drinking from a fire hose of statistics, the quick takeaway is simple: Keselowski has been the faster car.
"The gap widens even further when we expand the sample to all comparable short-flat tracks since the start of the 2024 season. Across those 13 races, Keselowski owns a 13.2 average finish compared to Busch's 21.6, along with advantages in fastest laps per race (9.8 vs 6.3), laps led (8.5 vs 1.2), average running position (15.7 vs 21.8) and percentage of laps inside the top-15 (50.9 percent vs 25.1 percent). Taken together, the projections and the underlying speed metrics point clearly toward Keselowski in this matchup." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 NASCAR at Phoenix picks
Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more NASCAR props and identified several longshots they like to win it all.
So who wins the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500, and which NASCAR drivers should you back?
2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds, field
Ryan Blaney +380
Joey Logano +500
Kyle Larson +750
Christopher Bell +850
William Byron +1000
Denny Hamlin +1000
Austin Cindric +1100
Ross Chastain +1400
Tyler Reddick +1600
Ty Gibbs +2000
Josh Berry +2500
Chase Briscoe +2500
Chase Elliott +2500
Carson Hocevar +2500
Bubba Wallace +3300
Daniel Suarez +3500
Kyle Busch +5500
Connor Zilisch +5500
Ryan Preece +5500
Chris Buescher +5500
Brad Keselowski +6000
Michael McDowell +8000
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
John Hunter Nemechek +17500
Erik Jones +17500
Austin Dillon +17500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
AJ Allmendinger +20000
Anthony Alfredo +20000
Todd Gilliland +40000
Austin Hill +40000
Zane Smith +40000
Noah Gragson +40000
Riley Herbst +50000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Cole Custer +50000