Tyler Reddick looks to win his fourth race in a row at the NASCAR Straight Talk 500 2026 on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Reddick led for 58 laps last week at the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as he nosed out race favorite Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick upped his career win total to 11 with 95 top-10 finishes. Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +340 (risk $100 to win $340) in the 2026 NASCAR at Phoenix odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Among the other favorites are Joey Logano, who claimed the pole position on Saturday, at +500 and Christopher Bell, the defending event champion, at +700. Kyle Larson is +750, while Reddick is a bit further down the NASCAR odds board at +1600. Sunday's race is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 picks, props or NASCAR parlays, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 500 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Brad Keselowski over Kyle Busch, a prop that returns -130. "Keselowski has averaged 3.2 fastest laps per race compared to Busch's 0.8, while also leading 1.2 laps per race to Busch's zero," Bobbitt said. "His average running position sits at 15.5 compared to Busch's 18.1, and he has spent 54.3 percent of his laps inside the top-15 compared to Busch's 41.9 percent. If that paragraph felt like drinking from a fire hose of statistics, the quick takeaway is simple: Keselowski has been the faster car.

"The gap widens even further when we expand the sample to all comparable short-flat tracks since the start of the 2024 season. Across those 13 races, Keselowski owns a 13.2 average finish compared to Busch's 21.6, along with advantages in fastest laps per race (9.8 vs 6.3), laps led (8.5 vs 1.2), average running position (15.7 vs 21.8) and percentage of laps inside the top-15 (50.9 percent vs 25.1 percent). Taken together, the projections and the underlying speed metrics point clearly toward Keselowski in this matchup." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 NASCAR at Phoenix picks

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more NASCAR props and identified several longshots they like to win it all. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the 2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500, and which NASCAR drivers should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 500 prop picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who were up over 47 units in 2024, and find out.

2026 Straight Talk Wireless 500 odds, field

Ryan Blaney +380

Joey Logano +500

Kyle Larson +750

Christopher Bell +850

William Byron +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Austin Cindric +1100

Ross Chastain +1400

Tyler Reddick +1600

Ty Gibbs +2000

Josh Berry +2500

Chase Briscoe +2500

Chase Elliott +2500

Carson Hocevar +2500

Bubba Wallace +3300

Daniel Suarez +3500

Kyle Busch +5500

Connor Zilisch +5500

Ryan Preece +5500

Chris Buescher +5500

Brad Keselowski +6000

Michael McDowell +8000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +17500

Erik Jones +17500

Austin Dillon +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Anthony Alfredo +20000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Austin Hill +40000

Zane Smith +40000

Noah Gragson +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Cole Custer +50000