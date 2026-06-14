2026 The Great American Getaway predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Pocono picks, best bets by advanced model

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the 2026 Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday. The NASCAR at Pocono 2026 green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, with Denny Hamlin coming off back-to-back wins. Not only that, but Hamlin enters 2026 NASCAR at Pocono as a record seven-time winner at this track, giving him value with The Great American Getaway bets and with NASCAR DFS picks. However, six different drivers have prevailed over the last six Pocono starts which adds complexity to making NASCAR predictions.

The latest NASCAR Pocono 2026 odds have Hamlin, who will start on the pole, as the +250 favorite, with Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick at +700. Kyle Larson has yet to prevail at Pocono Raceway but is priced at +850 to target with 2026 Great American Getaway picks, while Erik Jones, who was a runner-up last week at Michigan, is a +5500 longshot. Before locking in any NASCAR Pocono predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin last week at Michigan. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Pocono predictions

For NASCAR at Pocono 2026, McClure is fading Tyler Reddick (+700), saying despite being the second-favorite, he doesn't even crack the top 5. Reddick is coming off his worst race of the year, placing 35th at Michigan last week thanks to an accident. He was on a blistering pace at the start of the year, winning four of his first six races. But he has no victories over his last six starts, with an average finish outside the top 10. The 23XI Racing driver placed 32nd at Pocono last year, and for his Cup Series career, he has more NASCAR Pocono finishes 30th or worse (three) than he has top-5 finishes (two).

Another surprise: The model is high on Ty Gibbs (+1500), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Gibbs is having a career year on the Cup Series as he sits fifth in NASCAR standings after never placing better than 15th previously. Only two drivers have more top-5 finishes (6) than Gibbs this year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a career-best finish at Pocono of fifth place back in 2023, but he dominated the track in other circuits. Over four NASCAR Pocono starts on both the Xfinity Series and Menards Series, Gibbs had one victory and three runners-up. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 The Great American Getaway 400 picks

McClure is also high on a longshot of over +3000 who makes a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 The Great American Getaway 400, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR at Pocono? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 The Great American Getaway 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed Denny Hamlin's win last week, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Pocono odds, lineup

See full NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)



Denny Hamlin +250

Tyler Reddick +700

Kyle Larson +850

Christopher Bell +850

Chase Elliott +950

William Byron +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Briscoe +1300

Ty Gibbs +1500

Chris Buescher +1600

Bubba Wallace +1800

Carson Hocevar +1800

Joey Logano +3300

Brad Keselowski +4000

Daniel Suarez +4500

Erik Jones +5500

Ross Chastain +6000

Alex Bowman +7500

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Ryan Preece +10000

Zane Smith +12500

Connor Zilisch +12500

Michael McDowell +17500

Josh Berry +20000

AJ Allmendinger +30000

Todd Gilliland +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Noah Gragson +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Austin Dillon +30000

Austin Hill +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Casey Mears +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Cody Ware +50000