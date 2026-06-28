2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Sonoma picks, best bets from advanced model

The Cup Series begins the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET with Denny Hamlin seeing his three-race win streak end a week ago, but he's still the +500 favorite to win the In-Season Challenge per the latest NASCAR odds. However, for the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Hamlin is buried down the NASCAR Sonoma odds board as a +10000 longshot, as reigning winner, Shane van Gisbergen, is the -150 favorite.

Just two others to target with 2026 NASCAR Sonoma bets are shorter than +1200 in Tyler Reddick (-750) and Connor Zilisch (-750). Daniel Suarez is one of three active drivers who has won at this course, giving him intrigue with NASCAR Sonoma DFS picks, but he's a +6000 longshot to win the race a second time. Ty Gibbs is on the pole for the third time in his Cup Series career. Before locking in any NASCAR Sonoma predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono earlier this month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Sonoma predictions

For NASCAR at Sonoma 2026, McClure is fading Ryan Blaney (+1200), saying despite just three drivers having shorter odds, he barely even cracks the top 10. Thanks to an accident at last year's Sonoma race, Blaney placed 36th, and he's historically struggled at this course. He has three finishes 30th or worse, compared to a single top 5 across his nine Sonoma starts. Blaney has also failed to record a top-5 finish in each of his last nine races this season as he's being overvalued by sportsbooks at these short NASCAR odds.

Another surprise: The model is high on AJ Allmendinger (+3300), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Allmendinger has a pair of top-6 finishes over his last three Sonoma starts and has top 20s in four straight at the track. His average finish of 10.0 over the last three Sonoma races is topped by just four other active drivers who started all three events. Allmendinger is coming off his best finish of the season with a fifth place in last week's street race as his recent success plus longshot odds make him one to target with Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks

McClure is also high on three longshots of over +4000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, including an enormous longshot of over +7500, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Sonoma? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins earlier this month, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Sonoma odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)



Shane van Gisbergen -150

Tyler Reddick +750

Connor Zilisch +750

Kyle Larson +1200

Ryan Blaney +1200

Chris Buescher +1900

Michael McDowell +2000

Ty Gibbs +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

William Byron +2200

AJ Allmendinger +3300

Chase Elliott +4000

Ross Chastain +5000

Ryan Preece +5500

Carson Hocevar +5500

Daniel Suarez +6000

Austin Hill +8000

Bubba Wallace +8000

Christopher Bell +8000

Alex Bowman +8000

Denny Hamlin +10000

Joey Logano +10000

Austin Cindric +12500

Zane Smith +15000

Todd Gilliland +17500

Riley Herbst +17500

Brad Keselowski +20000

Noah Gragson +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Erik Jones +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Josh Berry +50000

Austin Dillon +50000