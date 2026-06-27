2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Sonoma picks, best bets by advanced model

The Cup Series begins the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET with Denny Hamlin seeing his three-race win streak end a week ago, but he's still the +500 favorite to win the In-Season Challenge per the latest NASCAR odds. However, for the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Hamlin is buried down the NASCAR Sonoma odds board as a +10000 longshot, as reigning winner, Shane van Gisbergen, is the -150 favorite.
Just two others to target with 2026 NASCAR Sonoma bets are shorter than +1200 in Tyler Reddick (-750) and Connor Zilisch (-750). Daniel Suarez is one of three active drivers who has won at this course, giving him intrigue with NASCAR Sonoma DFS picks, but he's a +6000 longshot to win the race a second time. Before locking in any NASCAR Sonoma predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono earlier this month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Sonoma predictions
For NASCAR at Sonoma 2026, McClure is fading Ryan Blaney (+1200), saying despite just three drivers having shorter odds, he barely even cracks the top 10. Thanks to an accident at last year's Sonoma race, Blaney placed 36th, and he's historically struggled at this course. He has three finishes 30th or worse, compared to a single top 5 across his nine Sonoma starts. Blaney has also failed to record a top-5 finish in each of his last nine races this season as he's being overvalued by sportsbooks at these short NASCAR odds.
Another surprise: The model is high on AJ Allmendinger (+3300), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Allmendinger has a pair of top-6 finishes over his last three Sonoma starts and has top 20s in four straight at the track. His average finish of 10.0 over the last three Sonoma races is topped by just four other active drivers who started all three events. Allmendinger is coming off his best finish of the season with a fifth place in last week's street race as his recent success plus longshot odds make him one to target with Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks
McClure is also high on three longshots of over +4000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, including an enormous longshot of over +7500, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Sonoma? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins earlier this month, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Sonoma odds, lineup
See full NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks at SportsLine
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Shane van Gisbergen -150
Tyler Reddick +750
Connor Zilisch +750
Kyle Larson +1200
Ryan Blaney +1200
Chris Buescher +1900
Michael McDowell +2000
Ty Gibbs +2000
Chase Briscoe +2200
William Byron +2200
AJ Allmendinger +3300
Chase Elliott +4000
Ross Chastain +5000
Ryan Preece +5500
Carson Hocevar +5500
Daniel Suarez +6000
Austin Hill +8000
Bubba Wallace +8000
Christopher Bell +8000
Alex Bowman +8000
Denny Hamlin +10000
Joey Logano +10000
Austin Cindric +12500
Zane Smith +15000
Todd Gilliland +17500
Riley Herbst +17500
Brad Keselowski +20000
Noah Gragson +50000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000
Erik Jones +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Ty Dillon +50000
John Hunter Nemechek +50000
Josh Berry +50000
Austin Dillon +50000