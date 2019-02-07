Advance Auto Parts Clash odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Kyle Busch surprises

The 2019 NASCAR season unofficially gets underway on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash at 3 p.m. ET. This 75-lap exhibition race, also simply known as The Clash, has a field of 20 drivers, with many of the top NASCAR stars set to compete. Going off at 7-1, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all sit atop the latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds board. And with no driver getting odds longer than 30-1, this is about as wide open as the action should be all season.

Before you make any 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash picks of your own or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, be sure to check out the NASCAR predictions from the team at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, SportsLine's proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model takes factors such as track history and recent results into account. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way up.

Now it has evaluated the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash field and locked in its projected leaderboard. One pick we'll give away: the model is high on Kyle Busch, who makes a strong run at the title despite going off as a long shot at 12-1 odds.

He took seventh place in The Clash last year after starting 13th and has numerous other strong performances at this track in his career, including a pair of top-three finishes in 2016. He has seven total top-fives at Daytona, including an outright win, so he's a strong value at 12-1 for Sunday's exhibition race.

And a stunner for the Advance Auto Parts Clash 2019: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top 10. Elliott has struggled mightily at Daytona with an average finish of 29th, ranking dead last of the 24 active NASCAR tracks he's raced on. He also finished outside the top 10 in this event last year, so there are far better values to be had on Sunday than the 10-1 premium you'll have to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year, and find out.

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Aric Almirola 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Daniel Suarez 16-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1