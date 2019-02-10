Advance Auto Parts Clash odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Martin Truex Jr. surprises

NASCAR's official season gets underway in a week, but 20 of the sport's top drivers will take part in an exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash is an invitation-only event that features a star-studded lineup. The sport's elite will endure a fast-paced, 75-lap race at Daytona that gets underway at 3 p.m. ET. Going off at 7-1, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all sit atop the latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds board. Harvick, who's won this event three times, is just one of two multi-time Clash winners, but was involved in a crash during Saturday's practice. Paul Menard earned the pole for the 2019 Clash at Daytona and is listed at 25-1. Before you make any 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash picks of your own or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the NASCAR predictions from the team at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, SportsLine's proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model takes factors such as track history and recent results into account. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way up.

Now it has evaluated the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash field and locked in its projected leaderboard. One pick we'll give away: the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., who makes a strong run at the title despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 NASCAR Clash odds.

Truex Jr. closed out last season with four top-10 finishes in his last five races, including finishing as the runner-up at Homestead. And he's proven he can have success at Daytona International Speedway. In fact, he took second place at his last race at Daytona, the Coke Zero 400. He's also made the top 10 in two of his last four starts at the Daytona 500. Over the years, Truex Jr. has four total top-10 performances at this racetrack, including two runner-ups, so he's a strong value at 20-1 for Sunday's Clash at Daytona 2019.

Truex Jr. has shined so far at Daytona this year, recording the fastest speed in Daytona 500 practice at 195.920 m.p.h. He's heating up as the season begins and needs to be on your radar in Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona race.

And a stunner for the Advance Auto Parts Clash 2019: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top 10. Elliott has struggled mightily at Daytona with an average finish of 29th, ranking dead last of the 24 active NASCAR tracks he's raced on. He also finished outside the top 10 in this event last year, so there are far better values to be had on Sunday than the 10-1 premium you'll have to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year, and find out.

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Aric Almirola 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Daniel Suarez 16-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1