Advance Auto Parts Clash odds, picks 2019: Proven computer model says Kyle Busch surprises

Paul Menard will be on the pole for Sunday's 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash, an exhibition race that gets underway at Daytona International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET. Right behind him in the 2019 Clash at Daytona grid are Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Newman. It all goes down one week before the season officially begins with next week's Daytona 500. Keselowski is the defending champion of this 75-lap preseason race that covers 187.5 miles on one of NASCAR's most famous tracks. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who are also in this year's field, are both three-time winners. Keselowski, Harvick and 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano are all going off at 7-1 in the latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds, with Hamlin right behind at 8-1. Before making any 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash picks of your own this weekend, see the top NASCAR predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has evaluated the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash field and locked in its projected leaderboard. One pick we'll give away: the model is high on Kyle Busch, who makes a strong run at the title despite going off as a long shot at 12-1 NASCAR Clash odds.

Busch dominated down the stretch last season, finishing in the top five in four of his last five starts. He was the runner-up at Kansas and then took fourth at Martinsville the following week. He won his eighth race of the season at Phoenix before grabbing fourth in the season-ending race in Miami.

Busch will also start Saturday's short Clash at Daytona 2019 in the No. 2 position. He finished second in the Clash two years ago and had two top-three performances at Daytona in 2016. At 12-1, he's a value pick you should jump on in Saturday's 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash field.

And a stunner for the Advance Auto Parts Clash 2019: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top 10. Elliott has struggled mightily at Daytona with an average finish of 29th, ranking dead last of the 24 active NASCAR tracks he's raced on. He also finished outside the top 10 in this event last year, so there are far better values to be had on Sunday than the 10-1 premium you'll have to pay for him.

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Aric Almirola 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Daniel Suarez 16-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1