Advance Auto Parts Clash Vegas picks and predictions 2019: Fade Joey Logano, back Erik Jones

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season gets the green flag on Sunday with the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash, a 20-car all-star race at Daytona International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET. The 75-lap, non-point field includes all 16 drivers in last year's NASCAR Playoffs, including 2018 series champion Joey Logano, runner-up Martin Truex Jr., as well as Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, who won the most number of races last season. The latest 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash odds show Logano, Harvick and Brad Keselowski as 7-1 co-favorites, with Denny Hamlin at 8-1 and Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott all at 10-1. Every team will look to get the 2019 NASCAR schedule off to a winning start with the 2019 Daytona 500 coming up in a week. If you want to do the same, you'll want to see what legendary Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say before locking in your own 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash picks and NASCAR predictions.

Roberts enters the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing way up in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when we went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's eight series victories and three of Kyle Busch's nine wins.

He continued an astonishing run in which Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners in the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs. In 2016, he took Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500 at 15-1, and took him again at 40-1 at Watkins Glen later that year. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed the field for the opening race of the 2018 NASCAR schedule from every possible angle and locked in his 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash picks. You can see his projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's fading Logano, the Vegas favorite who won here two years ago.

Ford is changing its cars from the Fusion to a Mustang GT, and Logano is one of the drivers who will race in the new rides. Roberts believes it will take time to get them in NASCAR-winning form.

"He won this race in 2017 and was runner-up in 2016 and last season. Yes, he's really good here," Roberts told SportsLine. "But those results were all in a Ford Fusion. He has a Ford Mustang GT now. New cars take time to adjust, and they need tinkering to get better."

Another shocker from Roberts for the Daytona Clash 2019: Erik Jones, a huge 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday.

The last time the series was in Daytona (July 2018), the rookie Jones earned his first Cup victory. "The 22-year-old has a bright future and he's with an elite organization as teammates of Busch, Truex, and Hamlin," Roberts told SportsLine. "His only Clash start was last season where he started fourth and finished eighth."

Jones wrapped up last season with top-five finishes in three of his last seven races, all fourth-place results at Dover, Kansas, and Texas. He'll start at the back of the pack on Sunday for the 2019 Clash at Daytona, but has plenty of time to make up ground. He posted the third-fastest speed in Saturday's Daytona 500 practice session at 195.793 m.p.h.

For the win, Roberts is a backing a huge underdog nobody is talking about to make a major statement by winning the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona. His pick will shock many, but anyone who backs him could hit it with a massive payday.

So which huge underdog wins The Clash at Daytona and shocks the racing world with a season-opening checkered flag? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.