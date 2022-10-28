Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Alex Bowman will return to the driver's seat of the No. 48 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Bowman was medically cleared to return to racing on Thursday morning.

Bowman has missed the past four Cup Series races due to a concussion suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway last month, and he will miss a fifth this weekend as Noah Gragson fulfills his obligations as Bowman's substitute driver. Due to the timing of Bowman's being cleared to return, Gragson will drive Bowman's car this weekend at Martinsville Speedway while Bowman -- who is a native of Tucson, Ariz. -- prepares for his return at Phoenix.

"We're thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track," read a statement by Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews. "Throughout this process, he's been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates."

Bowman's injury knocked him out of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after he had advanced to the Round of 12, marking a disappointing end to his championship bid. Through 30 races so far this season, Bowman has earned four top-five finishes -- including his lone win of the season at Las Vegas in March -- and 12 top 10 finishes.

Through four races so far subbing for Bowman, Gragson has been able to hold down the fort for the No. 48 team as he prepares for a full-time move to Cup with Petty GMS next season. Gragson has finished 19th, 23rd, 11th, and 25th as Bowman's substitute.