Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday morning that Alex Bowman has signed a new three-year contract extension with the team, keeping him behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet through 2028. The team has also extended its partnership with sponsor Ally Financial, which will continue to serve as the No. 48's full-season sponsor through 2028.

Bowman's contract extension comes ahead of the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 season, which will mark his sixth full-time season at Hendrick Motorsports and his eighth overall in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bowman originally joined the team in 2016 as the substitute driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr., and later took over for Earnhardt in 2018 before stepping behind the wheel of the No. 48 vacated by Jimmie Johnson in 2021.

"It's hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me," Bowman said in a team statement. "Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I'm pumped about what's in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we're heading."

Bowman has emerged as one of NASCAR's top young drivers over the past several seasons, earning seven wins including four in 2021.

Bowman won at Las Vegas to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs in 2022, but a potential playoff push was thwarted when he missed five races due to a concussion suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Bowman finished the season 16th in the final standings with one win, four top fives, and 12 top 10s.