Charges of assaulting a pregnant woman and her unborn child levied against Eddie D'Hondt, the spotter for NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Elliott, have been dismissed due to a lack of evidence, according to a report by Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. D'Hondt, a veteran NASCAR spotter, had been arrested in Hickory, North Carolina in May after he was accused of two misdemeanor charges of assaulting a woman and battery of an unborn child.

According to a local District Attorney's office, the charges against D'Hondt were dropped due to "insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution", with authorities citing conflicting statements made by witnesses and the fact that dispositive evidence was never provided to the DA.

Previous reports had stated that the incident involving D'Hondt stemmed from September of last year, when he allegedly began arguing with an employee at a jet ski company. The employee claimed that D'Hondt made "full body contact and yelled in my face pushing me back multiple times with body", and also hit the employee's arm away and swung a fist at her.

"Mr. D'Hondt is very pleased with today's announcement of dismissal," read a statement by representatives for D'Hondt. "He is grateful that based on the diligent efforts of his defense team the District Attorney was able to process this case and ultimately decide it had no merit and the charges levied against him were totally unfounded.

"Mr. D'Hondt would like to personally thank all the people who have shown him and his family a tremendous amount of support and love. He is glad that justice has won the day and will consider any and all available legal remedies against his accuser."

Shortly after the charges were dropped, NASCAR announced that D'Hondt's suspension has been lifted, allowing him to resume all NASCAR activities effective immediately. D'Hondt had been indefinitely suspended by both NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after news of his arrest was published several weeks ago.

"We are pleased about the resolution of this matter and look forward to Eddie D'Hondt re-joining our team this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway," read a statement shared by Hendrick Motorsports

D'Hondt's representatives stated that D'Hondt "looks forward to resuming his lengthy career as one of the top spotters in NASCAR." While D'Hondt has been suspended, Chase Elliott's cousin Trey Poole has served as the substitute spotter for the No. 9 team.