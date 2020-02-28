Auto Club 400 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kevin Harvick, backing Alex Bowman

NASCAR continues its West Coast swing on Sunday when it rolls through Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for the 2020 Auto Club 400. Sunday's event marks the 31st Cup Series race on the two-mile tri-oval since it opened in 1997. Defending Auto Club 400 champion Kyle Busch and three-time runner-up Kevin Harvick are the co-favorites in the latest 2020 Auto Club 400 odds from William Hill at 4-1. Last week's winner, Joey Logano (11-2), Martin Truex Jr. (7-1) and Brad Keselowski (15-2) round out the top five favorites in the 2020 NASCAR at Fontana odds.

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With so much talent in the 2020 Auto Club 400 field, you'll want to check out the Auto Club 400 picks and predictions from the red-hot Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Auto Club 400 picks of your own.

Roberts has had a scorching start to the 2020 NASCAR season, with his top pick winning the first two races. In the season-opening Daytona 500 two weeks ago, he nailed winner Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and last week in the Pennzoil 400 he hit champion Joey Logano at 13-2.

Roberts also is coming off a huge 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top four choices in the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's Auto Club 400. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

Auto Club 400 expert picks

Roberts is fading Harvick, even though he's one of the top favorites at 4-1. In fact, Roberts says Harvick barely cracks the top 10.

"He led just one lap during his 2011 Cup win, the one that counted," Roberts told SportsLine. "That win came with Richard Childress Racing. It's surprising the Bakersfield, Calif., native has yet to win on his home track with Stewart-Haas Racing, but he has been runner-up twice with them, giving him three total. He was fourth last year. Last week at Las Vegas, he had the fastest car for the first 20 laps and then fell off dramatically in the second half of a fuel run. I certainly can't bet him at such low odds and also question him being the co-favorite to win."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, a long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"Bowman's best finish at Fontana was 13th in 2018, and he should be able to better it Sunday," Roberts told SportsLine. "Last week in Las Vegas, he had the best car late in the race and probably would have won if not for pitting late following a caution. Bowman should be a contender and offers plenty of value."

How to make Auto Club 400 predictions

Roberts already has placed a bet on a pricey, double-digit long shot who's poised for a victory. This driver has a history of success at Fontana and is certain to have a fast car on Sunday. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Auto Club 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Fontana leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.