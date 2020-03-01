Auto Club 400 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kevin Harvick, backing William Byron

Clint Bowyer will lead a field of 38 drivers when the green flag drops on Sunday in the 2020 Auto Club 400 at Fontana. The 40-year-old Bowyer earned the pole position, his first this season and fourth of his career, after edging out local favorite Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds in Saturday's qualifying. Despite the speed he showed on Saturday, Bowyer remains a 20-1 longshot to win in the latest 2020 Auto Club 400 odds from William Hill. Three-time Fontana runner-up Kevin Harvick is the 6-1 favorite, with reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Joey Logano both listed at 13-2 in the current NASCAR odds.

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With so much talent in the 2020 Auto Club 400 field, you'll want to check out the Auto Club 400 picks and predictions from the red-hot Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Auto Club 400 picks of your own.

Roberts has had a scorching start to the 2020 NASCAR season, with his top pick winning the first two races. In the season-opening Daytona 500 two weeks ago, he nailed winner Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and last week in the Pennzoil 400 he hit champion Joey Logano at 13-2.

Roberts also is coming off a huge 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top four choices in the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's Auto Club 400. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

Auto Club 400 expert picks

Roberts is fading Harvick, even though he's one of the top favorites at 4-1. In fact, Roberts says Harvick barely cracks the top 10.

"He led just one lap during his 2011 Cup win, the one that counted," Roberts told SportsLine. "That win came with Richard Childress Racing. It's surprising the Bakersfield, Calif., native has yet to win on his home track with Stewart-Haas Racing, but he has been runner-up twice with them, giving him three total. He was fourth last year. Last week at Las Vegas, he had the fastest car for the first 20 laps and then fell off dramatically in the second half of a fuel run. I certainly can't bet him at such low odds and also question him being the co-favorite to win."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, a long shot at 18-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"Byron has finished 15th in his first two Cup races at Fontana, but based on Las Vegas last week, he should have a shot at winning Sunday," Roberts told SportsLine. "He laid down some of the fastest laps last week and didn't drop off much with older tires. His speed almost stayed the same while others dropped off. It was impressive, and he had a car that could have won."

How to make Auto Club 400 predictions

Roberts is also backing a double-digit long shot who's poised for a victory. This driver has a history of success at Fontana and is certain to have a fast car on Sunday. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Auto Club 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Fontana leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.