Superstar Racing Experience has added another NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee to its inaugural driver lineup. Bill Elliott will be joining the racing series co-founded by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.

Elliott is the eighth driver to join a star-studded lineup that includes Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber and Helio Castroneves. The series is slated to air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS Television Network in the summer of 2021. The 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion spoke about the opportunity to take on other legends of the track.

"I am excited to reunite with Ray Evernham and some of the great legends of our sport. I look forward to racing at some of the most historic American racing destinations and putting on an awesome show for the fans. We have a special driver field and it will be fun competing with some of the greatest drivers of all time."

The, 64-year-old, Elliott is the second oldest driver in the series next to Ribbs and brings a jam packed resume to the track. During his time in NASCAR, Elliott won the Daytona 500 twice in addition to the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Elliott also won the Most Popular Driver Award a record-16 times.

Elliott's son, Chase Elliott, is currently NASCAR's reigning Most Popular Driver and is competing in the NASCAR playoffs Round of 12.