Bobby Allison, the 1983 NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday. He was 86.

Born in Miami, Fla. but making much of his life and career in Hueytown, Ala., Bobby and his brother Donnie earned fame in racing as part of Hueytown's "Alabama Gang," dominating the local short track scene along with Red Farmer and later Neil Bonnett. By 1961, Allison was able to break into what is now the NASCAR Cup Series, making 12 starts between then and 1965 while winning two consecutive NASCAR National Modified championships in 1964 and 1965. He would begin racing regularly in Cup starting in 1966, becoming one of the greatest stars of his era alongside contemporaries such as Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, and David Pearson.

Allison would earn the fourth most Cup wins all-time with 85, which included three wins in the Daytona 500 (1978, 1982, 1988), four Southern 500s (1971, 1972, 1975, 1983), and three Coca-Cola 600s (1971, 1978, 1984). In 1983, Allison would earn the crowning achievement of his career when he won the Winston Cup championship, earning six wins, 18 top fives and 25 top 10s on his way to narrowly prevailing by 47 points over Darrell Waltrip for his lone Cup title. Outside of NASCAR, Allison also made two starts in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of 25th in 1975 driving for Roger Penske.

Allison's 85th and final victory was a special one, as he would outrun his son Davey Allison to the finish line to win the 1988 Daytona 500 in the only father-son 1-2 finish the race has ever seen. The win and Allison's celebration alongside his son in Victory Lane would serve as a high point for him and his family, which would proceed to be struck by tragedies over the next several years.

On the first lap of a race at Pocono in June 1988, Allison's racing career came to an end when he suffered near-fatal injuries after a violent accident that saw him spin in front of traffic and then get struck in the driver's side door. After an extensive period of recovery, Allison would transition to becoming a Cup car owner, but he would suffer more devastating personal losses.

In August 1992, Allison's son Clifford was killed in a crash while practicing for a NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series race at Michigan. Then, the next July, his son Davey -- at that point one of NASCAR's biggest stars -- died one day after crashing his helicopter attempting to land in the infield of Talladega Superspeedway for a test session. Months later, fellow Alabama Gang member and close personal friend Neil Bonnett was killed in a crash practicing for the 1994 Daytona 500.

Still, Allison remained active in NASCAR and received multiple post-career accolades: He was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998 and then one of its 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. In 2011 he was named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. A little over two weeks ago, Allison's win total was amended by NASCAR officials, who finally credited him with winning a Cup race at Bowman Gray Stadium in 1971 after 53 years of controversy over a different class of car Allison had been driving. Allison's amended total of 85 career wins allowed him to enjoy sole possession of fourth on NASCAR's all-time wins list in the last weeks of his life.

"Bobby Allison personified the term 'racer.' Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books," read a statement by NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. "As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But as the leader of the famous 'Alabama Gang,' Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner. In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport.

"On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby's family, friends and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant."

In lieu of flowers, the Allison family requested in a statement that donations be made to either Bobby Allison's home church (St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, N.C.) or another local Catholic church or diocese, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame preservation society, or the Victory Junction Gang Camp.

In addition to his sons Clifford and Davey, Allison was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, who died in December 2015.