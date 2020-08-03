Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Matt Kenseth talks returning to NASCAR ( 1:35 )

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has an offer from Richard Petty Motorsports, his current team, which would give him partial ownership of the No. 43 Chevrolet team, according to Forbes SportsMoney. The driver is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, as his current contract is up at the end of 2020.

Andrew Murstein, the team's co-owner, spoke to Forbes about their focus on signing Wallace who signed with the team in 2017.

"There's a plethora of drivers. There is only one Bubba... We're in discussions with him about an extension that includes ownership in the team," Murstein said.

He added that he expects an agreement with Wallace to be finalized "within the next couple of weeks."

As Forbes notes, it is not common for a younger driver like Wallace, 26, to get offered a deal that includes an ownership stake. Jeff Gordon, with Hendrick Motorsports, and Tony Stewart, with the current Stewart-Haas Racing, are two stars who accepted similar deals during their careers. However, Wallace does not have a Cup Series victory to his name yet.

Wallace's has become one of the more recognizable faces of NASCAR in 2020, with his recognition going beyond just the racing community. He's been outspoken about racial equality and ending police brutality and pushed NASCAR to ban confederate flags at all events. Wallace is the only Black driver in the top-tier of NASCAR.

Wallace could always keep his options open and join another team. According to Sports Business Journal, other teams are interested in Wallace. He could possibly take the No. 42 Chevrolet with Chip Ganassi Racing, as both he and that team have sponsorship deals with McDonalds.

In the current rankings, Wallace sits 20th, four spots away from the playoff cutoff.