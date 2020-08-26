Bubba Wallace has had quite a year. Racing for Richard Petty Motorsports, he has quickly become one of the biggest names in NASCAR. Part of that is because of the season he is having on the track. The other part is the impact Wallace has had on the sport as a whole.

The only Black driver in the Cup Series, Wallace received national attention after he went on television and asked NASCAR to ban the Confederate Flag earlier this year. The sport heard his plea and almost immediately took action. Shortly after, NASCAR raced at Wallace's home track of Talladega, where a crew member discovered a rope fashioned as a noose in his garage. While an FBI investigation later determined that Wallace was not the subject of a hate crime, prior to the verdict the sport rallied together in a display of unity for the driver.

"I think there's a lot of positive that has come out of this," Wallace said in an interview with CBS Sports HQ. "You have to go out and deliver on and off the racetrack, especially in this sport where the all-mighty dollar is so crucial."

At 26, Wallace is beginning to deliver results on the track, boasting a career-high four top-10 finishes in his third full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Traditionally, his team, Richard Petty Motorsports, doesn't win a whole lot of races. The famed No. 43 has only been to Victory Lane once in the past two decades, when Aric Almirola won at Daytona in 2014.

NASCAR will conclude its regular season at Daytona on Saturday and Wallace needs a win in order to clinch a playoff spot. A win would be his first in the Cup Series and it's the site of his career-best second-place finish in the 2018 Daytona 500.

"I try to manage my emotions throughout the race and set ourselves up for the end of the race," Wallace said in reference to Daytona. "We know what can happen throughout the whole race. The wrecks, craziness, the madness so just gotta steer clear from it all and be okay. I feel like we've done that, as a team we've done a good job at that."

A win at this stage in Wallace's career could be critical. He is in a contract year and says he currently has offers on the table from multiple teams, including RPM as well as Chevrolet partner Chip Ganassi Racing.

"Honestly there's a lot that goes into that," Wallace said when asked what factors he was considering in his search for a ride next season. "I'm a big team guy, a big family guy and you look at that and RPM provides those avenues there and those kind of descriptions that I talk about. So there's a lot that goes into it and being a part of the 43 team, RPM, being a part of the king and the family it's been crazy. I can't believe it's already been three years so to be in the middle of contract season and silly season right now there's a lot that goes into it.

"We're look at all options, looking at everything that's on the table. You know, we do have the sponsorship and funding in place. We just have to figure out the best option for us to provide that."