Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports are parting ways. Wallace has yet to announce where he will be racing in 2021, but it won't be with RPM, the team confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"Earlier this morning, Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr., informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season," Richard Petty Motorsports said in a statement. "We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future."

Wallace released a statement of his own on social media, thanking Petty for the opportunity.

Wallace, 26, said earlier in the season that he had offers from RPM as well as Chip Ganassi Racing, another Chevrolet shop, for next season and beyond. With Kurt Busch locked into the No. 1 for next season with no plans of retiring, it is possible that Wallace could fill the No. 42 ride previously held by Kyle Larson. Matt Kenseth, who currently drives the No. 42 noted recently that he does not have plans to race next season.

Wallace has seen a spike in sponsorship this season after being an outspoken voice on social justice matters surrounding NASCAR. He's also produced a career-best five Top-10 finishes. Wallace is in a free agent class that includes Erik Jones and Larson, both of whom have won at the highest level. One of those names could potentially fill Wallace's vacancy at RPM, while Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 is up for grabs as well.