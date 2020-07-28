The bumper that Bubba Wallace lost after Michael McDowell hooked him into a well early on in NASCAR's All-Star Open qualifier has raised over $20,000 for charity. Specifically, it reached a total of $20,034.

McDowell came into possession of Wallace's bumper after the No. 43 driver dropped off the damage piece of his car in front of McDowell's hauler in frustration. The act, done in anger, then turned into an opportunity to raise some money for a good cause, as McDowell announced he would be auctioning off the bumper with the proceeds being donated to Motor Racing Outreach, a Christian group that has worked with NASCAR for over 30 years.

Wallace let bygones be bygones, and showed there were no hard feelings when he tweeted out his support for the charity auction on his page.

Wallace's frustration with the crash went beyond losing his car for the day in the wreck. It was predicted that he would win the fan vote to make the 2020 All Star Race itself even though he didn't qualify through the standings. All he had to do to race in the real thing was to survive the open. Unfortunately, the crash meant he could no longer participate in it.