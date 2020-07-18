Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Bubba Wallace could not have been more annoyed at the way his All-Star Open qualifier ended after Michael McDowell hooked him into a wall early on in the race, as the crash also took him out of the running to compete in the NASCAR All-Star race. After expressing his frustration in the post-race interview, he dropped off his damaged bumper in front of McDowell's hauler.

The act done in anger is being turned into an opportunity to raise some money for charity. McDowell announced on Twitter that he was auctioning the bumper off on eBay with the proceeds being donated to Motor Racing Outreach, a Christian group that has worked with NASCAR for over 30 years.

As of this posting, the bumper is sitting at over $15,000 after starting at $500. There are over eight days remaining to bid on the bumper.

After the All-Star crash, there seem to be no hard feelings toward McDowell from Wallace's perspective. He retweeted the auction and offered his support of it in a tweet posted on Friday.

The NASCAR Cup Series' next race is taking place the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway which is taking place on Sunday.