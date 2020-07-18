Bubba Wallace could not have been more annoyed at the way his All-Star Open qualifier ended after Michael McDowell hooked him into a wall early on in the race, as the crash also took him out of the running to compete in the NASCAR All-Star race. After expressing his frustration in the post-race interview, he dropped off his damaged bumper in front of McDowell's hauler.
The act done in anger is being turned into an opportunity to raise some money for charity. McDowell announced on Twitter that he was auctioning the bumper off on eBay with the proceeds being donated to Motor Racing Outreach, a Christian group that has worked with NASCAR for over 30 years.
Thank you @BubbaWallace for the gift. Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for @FollowMRO. They are a CHRISTIAN ministry that has loved and served our @NASCAR community for over 30 years.— Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) July 17, 2020
Link to bid: https://t.co/aopvsNLlym
Read more at: https://t.co/ZHs8rSYOTD pic.twitter.com/ep3TQezZTX
As of this posting, the bumper is sitting at over $15,000 after starting at $500. There are over eight days remaining to bid on the bumper.
After the All-Star crash, there seem to be no hard feelings toward McDowell from Wallace's perspective. He retweeted the auction and offered his support of it in a tweet posted on Friday.
When life gives you lemons, auction them off and raise money for @FollowMRO. May not agree to what happened on track, but we can agree on a positive outcome from the situation. https://t.co/F8cyXdjEmv— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 17, 2020
The NASCAR Cup Series' next race is taking place the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway which is taking place on Sunday.