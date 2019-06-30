Camping World 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Chicago

The 2019 Camping World 400 promises plenty of excitement for seasoned and novice NASCAR fans alike. Last year, Kyle Busch claimed the checkered flag, his second career victory at Chicagoland Speedway. Now, he'll look to defend his title at NASCAR at Chicago 2019, which gets underway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Busch enters Sunday's NASCAR at Chicago race as the betting favorite at 3-1 in the latest 2019 Camping World 400 odds. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick (9-2), Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1), Joey Logano (8-1), Chase Elliott (10-1) and Kyle Larson (10-1) are all going off with 10-1 NASCAR at Chicago odds or shorter. An extremely talented 2019 NASCAR at Chicago lineup will race around the 1.5-mile track on Sunday, the lone stop at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet this season. Before you lock in any 2019 Camping World 400 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to see the optimal NASCAR at Chicago predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. Last week, it correctly predicted Truex's victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Logano, the eventual winner, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono earlier this month.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Chicagoland Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Camping World 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Chicago 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Penske Championship Racing driver has been on an impressive hot streak recently. After finishing outside the top 20 in three of his first five races of the season, he's finished in the top 15 in six of his last eight starts, which includes back-to-back top 10 finishes. That should give him plenty of confidence to take on Chicago's 1.5-mile track on Sunday. Blaney has just three career starts at Chicagoland Speedway, but ran near the front in two of them.

Blaney's recent results show that he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Chicago leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention at the end. He led 19 laps last year at Chicago and also led laps in six of his first eight races this season, starting with the Daytona 500. He's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2 NASCAR at Chicago odds, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Chicago lineup.

Harvick has two career victories at Chicagoland Speedway, but his last one came all the way back in 2002. And Harvick has had a tough time getting all the way to the front despite being one of the favorites in nearly every race this year. In fact, he hasn't finished better than fourth in a race all season and has had three finishes outside the top 20 altogether. He's also finished well outside the top 15 in two of his four starts at Chicago, so there are plenty of reasons to fade Harvick on Sunday.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Chicago odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Camping World 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Camping World 400, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma last week.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1