Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Wednesday evening that his company will leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, ending their title sponsorship of the NASCAR Truck Series as well as various car and race sponsorships. The move leaves the Truck Series without an title sponsor in place for 2023 and beyond.

Camping World has spent the better part of the last 15 years as one of NASCAR's most active sponsors, serving as the main sponsor of the Truck Series since 2009 while also sponsoring over 35 drivers and 30 races. In a statement, Lemonis framed his company's withdrawal from NASCAR as a way to focus on increasing worker salaries and benefits.

"Marketing and sponsorships continue to build and expand our Camping World business. BUT it's the people that work IN the business every day that make it GO and GROW," Lemonis tweeted. "In acknowledging what matters most, OUR PEOPLE, we have made the decision to reallocate those marketing dollars towards increasing the income and benefits of OUR PEOPLE.

While Camping World announcing their plans to exit the sport comes midway through the 2022 season, NASCAR was apparently not caught off guard. According to a report by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, NASCAR has known for some time that Camping World would not renew its deal, and it is now "well down the line" in talks with a potential replacement.

That replacement could end up being a very familiar name: The leading candidate to replace Camping World is believed to be Craftsman, the original Truck Series sponsor from 1995 until 2008.

The Truck Series wrapped up their regular season at Pocono Raceway last week, with Chandler Smith earning his second win of the season while Zane Smith clinched the regular season championship. The Truck Series playoffs begin Friday night with NASCAR's long-awaited return to Indianapolis Raceway Park.