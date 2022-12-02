NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Chase Elliott has been named NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the 2022 season, earning the honor during the NASCAR Awards ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville on Thursday night. Elliott earned Most Popular Driver honors through a fan vote.

Elliott has won Most Popular Driver for the fifth year in a row, and he remains one of just five drivers to win the award since 1984. Bill Elliott, Chase's father, won the award a record 16 times between 1984 and 2002, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 years in a row from 2003 to 2017. Darrell Waltrip won the award two years in a row in 1989 and 1990, while Dale Earnhardt earned the award posthumously in 2001.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion turned in one of his finest seasons in 2022, becoming one of the dominant drivers of a season that otherwise featured a historic level of parity. Elliott cruised to the regular season championship and made it all the way to the Championship 4 by winning five times and earning 12 top fives, 20 top 10s and three poles with a Cup Series-leading 857 laps led. Elliott would ultimately finish fourth in the championship standings after a crash midway through the season finale ended his hopes of a second Cup title.

While Elliott took home Most Popular Driver honors for the Cup Series, the award was also given to two star drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. Noah Gragson was named Most Popular Driver for the Xfinity Series, while Hailie Deegan earned Most Popular Driver honors in the Truck Series for the second year in a row.