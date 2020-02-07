Clash at Daytona 2020 predictions: Vegas legend who nailed Jimmie Johnson's win reveals top picks

NASCAR returns to the track on Sunday when an invitation-only field of 18 drivers takes the green flag for the 2020 Clash at Daytona. The non-points race is scheduled for 75 laps around the 2.5-mile superspeedway and will be broken down into two segments. Joey Logano, the 2017 Busch Clash champion, and Brad Keselowski, the 2018 winner, are the co-favorites at 8-1 Clash at Daytona odds 2020.

The race should provide an early preview for the 2020 Daytona 500, set for Sunday, Feb. 16, and the green flag for the Busch Clash drops at 3 p.m. ET. With a small but elite field trading paint on Sunday, you'll want to check out the 2020 Clash at Daytona picks and NASCAR predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any of your own.

Roberts crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400.

The 2019 season only continued Roberts' success. In 2018, those who wagered $100 on each of his picks saw $1,750 in profit. Roberts also nailed the winner of the 2019 Clash, calling longshot Jimmie Johnson's win at enormous 25-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Top Clash at Daytona 2020 expert predictions

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's Busch Clash at Daytona. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

We can tell you Roberts is fading Keselowski, the co-favorite in the Busch Clash odds, at 8-1. In fact, he says Keselowski doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Keselowski is the biggest oddity of the race because he's had the worst luck at Daytona and Talladega, tracks where he has won a combined six times, since winning the 2018 Busch Clash," Roberts told SportsLine. "In all races between the two tracks since then, including the Clash and 125s, he's finished 12th or worse in his last 11 starts."

How to make Clash at Daytona 2020 picks

Instead, Roberts' top pick is a driver who will be one of the longest shots in the field. He's had plenty of success at Daytona International Speedway and is poised for a groundbreaking run on Sunday. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Busch Clash? And which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.