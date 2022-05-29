gettyimages-1399818108.jpg
Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Saturday night, leading the way in a show of force for Toyota and beating out Kurt Busch for the top starting spot in one of NASCAR's crown jewel races.

Hamlin posted a lap of 29.399 (183.680 MPH) as Toyota swept the first two rows and put five of their cars in the top seven. Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch qualified second through fourth, while Bubba Wallace was right behind in seventh.

Toyota's path to the pole was greatly aided by issues for the fastest car in practice. Although Kyle Larson ended up posting the fastest time in practice, he hit the wall later in the session and did not make a qualifying attempt as his team fixed the damage. Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski also had incidents, while Kaz Grala had the hood come up on his car as he went out for his practice run.

Two teams had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Justin Haley and Kaz Grala's teams both failing twice. As a result, both lost pit selection for Sunday evening's race and also had a crew member ejected from the race weekend.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #45 - Kurt Busch
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #18 - Kyle Busch
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #34 - Michael McDowell
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  18. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #31 - Justin Haley
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #15 - Ryan Preece
  27. #16 - Noah Gragson
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  31. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  32. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #50 - Kaz Grala
  35. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson
  37. #7 - Corey LaJoie