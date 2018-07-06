Coke Zero Sugar 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Daytona picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at Daytona, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He has been rolling through NASCAR as well, locking Martin Truex Jr. in both lineups last week at the Overton's 400 in Chicago. The result: Truex Jr. surged to a top-five finish, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS day.

Now, he has his sights set on Saturday's NASCAR at Daytona race and is revealing his optimal DFS lineups only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you McClure is all over Kurt Busch as a value pick at $8,800 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel.

Busch is known for being in the mix in restrictor-plate races and has been near the front of pack plenty of times at Daytona. In 34 starts at this track, he has recorded 13 top-five finishes, including three runner-up performances. He also won the 2017 Daytona 500. His potential to lead laps and finish near the top of the leaderboard makes him a strong play for NASCAR at Daytona.

Another pick McClure likes for both sites: Denny Hamlin, who is $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel.

A strong restrictor-plate racer, Hamlin won the Daytona 500 in 2016 and finished third at the same event this year. He's one of the Vegas favorites this weekend and somebody you absolutely need to have in your DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what Coke Zero Sugar 400 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for NASCAR at Daytona, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.