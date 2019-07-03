Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Alex Bowman surprises at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway is the most iconic venue in NASCAR and the sport will return to the highly-banked 2.5-mile oval for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Unlike the Daytona 500, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place under the lights, which adds a unique element of drama to the mid-season superspeedway showdown. The race has been held as close to the Fourth of July as possible since 1988. Last year, Erik Jones won this event, but he's going off at 30-1 to repeat in the latest 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds. With the unpredictability of restrictor-plate racing, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are co-favorites at 8-1 and there are 16 drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 25-1 or shorter. Before you make your 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks, listen to the NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made several huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Daytona 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Alex Bowman, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 odds.

Bowman got the breakthrough win he'd been angling towards for the past two seasons last week at Chicagoland Speedway. The 26-year-old had 11 top-10 finishes and three top-fives on his way to a 16th place finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings last season. Bowman finished second in three consecutive races at Talladega, Dover and Kansas earlier this season.

He moved into ninth in the standings with his win last week and now heads to the superspeedway setting where his Hendrix Motorsports Chevrolet has had success. He's started in first or second in his last three races at Daytona and finished 11th and 10th in his last two starts at Daytona. Now that he's gotten over the hump as a winner, he's a serious threat to keep the momentum going this week.

And a massive shocker: Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Daytona lineup.

Keselowski has had a solid season, sitting in third place in the standings, but he hasn't been at his best at superspeedways this year. In both of his previous starts on 2.5-mile ovals or longer, Keselowski has failed to finish in the top 10. In fact, Keselowski only has four top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at Daytona and has finished outside the top 30 in his last two Daytona night races.

The model also says four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1