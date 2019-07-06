Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Aric Almirola surprises at Daytona

The night race at Daytona International Speedway is one of the most highly-anticipated stops on the NASCAR schedule. This year, the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will thrill millions of fans across the country on Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are 40 drivers in the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona lineup trying to stake their claim to history as a winner under the lights, and restrictor-plate racing virtually guarantees multi-car pileups that will end the hopes and dreams of several of the top Coke Zero Sugar 400 contenders. Erik Jones led just one lap at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 a year ago, but it was the final one. Last year's champion is listed at 30-1 to repeat in the latest 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds. Points leader Joey Logano, who will start on the pole, and third-place Brad Keselowski are co-favorites at 8-1. A whopping 16 drivers have NASCAR at Daytona odds of 25-1 or better. So before you make your 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks, you need to see the NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made several huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Daytona 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Aric Almirola, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 16-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Almirola had a breakthrough season in 2018, finishing fifth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings thanks to a win at Talladega and a head-turning 17 top-10 finishes. This year, he's sitting in 11th entering the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 courtesy of nine top-10 finishes. Plus, Almirola has a strong history under the lights at Daytona.

The 35-year-old Florida native won the night race at Daytona five years ago after starting in 15th, and this year he'll depart from the 11th position. He has a proven restrictor-plate setup with two wins and five finishes inside the top five at Daytona and Talladega, which makes him one of the strongest values in the field on Saturday.

And a massive shocker: Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Daytona lineup.

Keselowski has had a solid season, sitting in third place in the standings, but he hasn't been at his best at superspeedways this year. In both of his previous starts on 2.5-mile ovals or longer, Keselowski has failed to finish in the top 10. In fact, Keselowski only has four top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at Daytona and has finished outside the top 30 in his last two Daytona night races.

The model also says four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1