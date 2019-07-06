Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Kurt Busch surprises at Daytona

Just two days after the Fourth of July, NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway for a celebration of its own with racing under the lights at the sport's most iconic venue. The green flag drops on the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and tens of thousands of fans will be in attendance. It's the third restrictor-plate race of the season and sparks are almost certain to fly, with big wrecks taking out huge swaths of the field with regularity. Points leader Joey Logano will be in the NASCAR at Daytona lineup, and he's one of the co-favorites along with Brad Keselowski at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds. However, Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin is right behind them at 10-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds along with Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. With such a tightly-bunched odds board, you'll want to see the NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model before you make your 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made several huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Daytona 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The elder Busch brother is running well this season, with nine top-10 finishes and four top-fives through 17 races to put him in eighth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. That includes a sixth-place finish at Talladega the last time NASCAR put the restrictor plates on, so expect Busch to use that setup to dominate Daytona, where he's had plenty of success.

Busch won the 2017 Daytona 500 and has 13 top-five runs in 36 career starts at Daytona International Speedway. And with the night race at Daytona being one of the few major events that the 40-year-old has yet to win, he'll be running hard to get to the front and stay ahead of the big wreck on Saturday.

And a massive shocker: Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Daytona lineup.

Keselowski has had a solid season, sitting in third place in the standings, but he hasn't been at his best at superspeedways this year. In both of his previous starts on 2.5-mile ovals or longer, Keselowski has failed to finish in the top 10. In fact, Keselowski only has four top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at Daytona and has finished outside the top 30 in his last two Daytona night races.

The model also says four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1