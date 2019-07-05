Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Martin Truex Jr. surprises at Daytona

NASCAR will be under the lights again at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday when the green flag drops at the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Joey Logano enters the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona night race as the leader in the Monster Energy Cup standings with 677 points. He's looking for his third checkered flag of the season, and the latest 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds give him an 8-1 chance to get it. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are all going off at 10-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds 2019. This year's race at Daytona International Speedway boasts an extremely talented 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 lineup. So, before you make any 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the NASCAR at Daytona predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made several huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Daytona 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Truex has been extremely impressive this season, having earned 12 top-10 finishes. Those results, which include four victories, have catapulted him up the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. He currently sits 29 points behind third place and he'll lean on his past experiences at Daytona International Speedway in hopes of closing the gap this weekend. Truex has had plenty of success at this track, with two runner-up finishes since 2016.

The 39-year-old's recent results show he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard on Saturday night and find himself in contention at the end. He has wins already this season at Richmond, Dover, Charlotte, and Sonoma and will look to add to his trophy collection on Saturday.

And a massive shocker: Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Daytona lineup.

Keselowski has had a solid season, sitting in third place in the standings, but he hasn't been at his best at superspeedways this year. In both of his previous starts on 2.5-mile ovals or longer, Keselowski has failed to finish in the top 10. In fact, Keselowski only has four top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at Daytona and has finished outside the top 30 in his last two Daytona night races.

The model also says four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1