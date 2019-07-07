Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Daytona

Rain washed away the NASCAR at Daytona night race on Saturday. Now, the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from the historic Daytona International Speedway in northern Florida. Rain also wiped away qualifying for NASCAR at Daytona 2019, so the starting grid will be determined based on season standings. That means Joey Logano, whose 677 points pace the NASCAR standings, will start on the pole. Logano has three wins this season, including a Duel at Daytona back in February, and he's the favorite in the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds at 8-1. He also claimed the checkered flag in Michigan last month and in Las Vegas. The 2019 NASCAR at Daytona grid also features Brad Keselowski (8-1), whose No. 2 Ford will start third. Before you make any 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, see what SportsLine's model has to say.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made several huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Daytona 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney will start in 10th on Sunday and is riding a hot streak to Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 12 Ford has three straight top-10 finishes, taking ninth at Michigan, third at Sonoma, and sixth at Chicago. He led laps in two of those races and appears poised for his first win of the season. The 25-year-old also made the top five at Phoenix, California, Martinsville, and Bristol.

Blaney finished seventh in last year's Daytona 500 at this track and was second the year before. He has all the tools needed to climb up the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leaderboard in a hurry on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Daytona lineup.

Keselowski has had a solid season, sitting in third place in the standings, but he hasn't been at his best at superspeedways this year. In both of his previous starts on 2.5-mile ovals or longer, Keselowski has failed to finish in the top 10. In fact, Keselowski only has four top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at Daytona and has finished outside the top 30 in his last two Daytona night races.

The model also says four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1