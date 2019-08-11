Consumers Energy 400 odds, picks 2019: Proven NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Michigan

With just four races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, Michigan International Speedway will be the battleground for one of the most pivotal events of the season on Sunday. The 2019 Consumers Energy 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET and there are several drivers on the bubble in need of a win. Jimmie Johnson is in 16th place and could cement his spot in the playoffs with a victory, but he's a 25-1 long shot on Sunday according to the latest 2019 Consumers Energy 400 odds. Daniel Suarez is on the outside in 18th place and Vegas has given him longer 2019 NASCAR at Michigan odds at 40-1. But the favorite is Kevin Harvick, who's listed at 4-1. Right behind him is pole-sitter Brad Keselowski at 9-2, as well as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Joey Logano, who are all fetching 7-1. Before you make your NASCAR at Michigan predictions, listen to the 2019 Consumers Energy 400 picks and projected leaderboard from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.



It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Michigan International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Michigan 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Michigan, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 25-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds. Blaney doesn't have a win yet this season, but he's eighth in the standings thanks to seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10s this season.

Blaney is working on a streak of three consecutive top-10 showings and finished ninth at Michigan earlier in the year. He has four career top-10 finishes at Michigan in nine starts, with a fifth-place in last year's August race and a fourth-place in the same race back in 2016. His Roger Penske Ford will start from seventh in the NASCAR at Michigan grid on Sunday after a qualifying time of 38.035.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup.

Truex is fifth in the standings entering this week and has four victories, but he's been plagued by inconsistency this season. Truex has finished 17th or worse on seven occasions this year and he's had 11 career finishes of 17th or worse in 27 career starts at Michigan. Just like last week, Truex finished second at Watkins Glen last year and he wound up following up that performance with a 14th-place finish at Michigan. So fade Truex in the second Michigan race of the season.



Kevin Harvick 4-1

Brad Keselowski 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Erik Jones 16-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

William Byron 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Aric Almirola 50-1