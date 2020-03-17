Coronavirus: NASCAR postponing season until May 3, still hope to run a full schedule
'We continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts'
Just a few days after announcing the postponement of races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR has announced that it is postponing all races until at least May 3. The decision comes after the CDC suggested a ban on all mass gatherings over the next eight weeks as the United States continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
As it currently stands, NASCAR's next race is scheduled to come on May 9th at Martinsville Speedway. In a statement released on Monday, NASCAR said it still plans to run a full season this year.
"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack," read a statement by NASCAR. "We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone's safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together."
NASCAR is just one of the latest sports organizations to suspend operations amid the pandemic that is spreading across the globe. In recent days, nearly all major sporting events have been postponed or outright canceled, including the NCAA Tournament, which was slated to begin later this week.
-
NASCAR to postpone next two races
NASCAR has yet to announce its plans beyond the next two weeks
-
2020 QuikTrip 500 expert picks, bets
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and nailed the Daytona 500 and the Pennzoil...
-
2020 QuikTrip 500 picks, odds and sims
SportsLine simulated Sunday's 2020 QuikTrip 500 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks.
-
Newman speaks for 1st time since crash
Newman thanked everyone for their prayers and help following the crash
-
Kurt Busch talks coronavirus, retirement
"I'm hopeful that all the fans will still be able to come to the races," Busch said
-
2020 FanShield 500 picks, odds and sims
SportsLine simulated Sunday's 2020 FanShield 500 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks.
-
2020 Daytona 500 results, live updates
Newman suffered non-life threatening injuries just as Hamlin won his third Daytona 500