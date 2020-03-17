Coronavirus: NASCAR postponing season until May 3, still hope to run a full schedule

Just a few days after announcing the postponement of races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR has announced that it is postponing all races until at least May 3. The decision comes after the CDC suggested a ban on all mass gatherings over the next eight weeks as the United States continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

As it currently stands, NASCAR's next race is scheduled to come on May 9th at Martinsville Speedway. In a statement released on Monday, NASCAR said it still plans to run a full season this year.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack," read a statement by NASCAR. "We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone's safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together."

NASCAR is just one of the latest sports organizations to suspend operations amid the pandemic that is spreading across the globe. In recent days, nearly all major sporting events have been postponed or outright canceled, including the NCAA Tournament, which was slated to begin later this week.