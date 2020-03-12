Coronavirus: NASCAR will hold races at Atlanta, Homestead without fans amid outbreak concerns

NASCAR will go on as scheduled amid coronavirus concerns. The sport announced Thursday that its upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway would be run, be no fans will be in attendance.

Below is the full statement from NASCAR:

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez stated Thursday morning that NASCAR must either postpone or run the races scheduled for next week without fans. With the November NASCAR championship being moved to Phoenix Raceway, the Homestead-Miami Speedway festivities were moved to March. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis later recommended that all mass gatherings within the next 30 days should be postponed or canceled.

NASCAR has little wiggle room for rescheduling races with minimal off weeks throughout the season. The next open weekend for the sport would be Easter (April 10th through 12th).

Earlier in the week, NASCAR issued several adjustments to race event operations, including holding the Driver Crew Chief meeting in open air locations with attendance restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries. NASCAR also planned to provide a 6-foot buffer around the grid and driver introduction stage and limit access to team haulers.

The sport noted that all individuals coming to the infield care center demonstrating symptoms potentially consistent with coronavirus would be appropriately handled by medical professionals. NASCAR teams are also taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that it would be closing its doors to visitors.

JGR is taking safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily closing our facility to visitors. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/rSxA16QNYM — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 12, 2020

The NBA and MLS announced that there would be a stoppage in gameplay in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Two NBA players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Major college basketball conferences have canceled their tournaments while the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to go on without fans in attendance.

