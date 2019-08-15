Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy survive fiery plane crash at Tennessee airport
Earnhardt's plane reportedly rolled off the runway before catching fire
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on board a plane that crashed in Tennessee on Thursday.
The retired NASCAR driver his wife Amy, and their 1-year-old daughter we reportedly among five people on board a small private aircraft that rolled off the end of a runway at the Elizabethon Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. The plane caught fire but all three managed to walk away from the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office.
Airport manager Dan Cogan said that all passengers escaped the plane shortly after the accident and emergency crews quickly arrived on scene.
Photos of the aftermath, including the plane billowing black smoke on the tarmac, were shared on Twitter shortly after the incident.
Earnhardt Jr, 44, is one of the most popular drivers in the history of NASCAR, and he currently works as a race analyst for NASCAR on NBC. He's also the son of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., who is considered one of the sport's greatest competitors. Earnhardt Sr. died after a crash during the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.
