Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy welcome baby Isla Rose to NASCAR's most popular family
The Earnhardt's first child was born early Tuesday morning
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt announced the birth of their first child, Isla Rose Earnhardt, on Tuesday morning. Both Dale and Amy took to Twitter to share the news publicly.
The two have been married since New Year's Eve in 2016 and announced their pregnancy in October 2017, a month before Dale Jr. took his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Dirty Mo Media, a company operated by Junior himself, released a video featuring popular drivers and names around the sport congratulating the Earnhardts on their special day. Active drivers like Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch are all fathers themselves and wished Dale and Amy the best as they begin their journey as parents.
