Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he is nervous about his wife welcoming their child during times of the coronavirus

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are expecting their second child soon, but the driver says because of the coronavirus, the process has been different than it was with his daughter Isla, who is nearly two. Earnhardt Jr. talked about what has been going on both from an emotional standpoint and from a medical standpoint with Amy's pregnancy.

On his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, he talked about how excited he is for the baby. "I'm looking forward to going through that whole process again and to have another human in our house. The first two years with Isla have been incredible, and I can't wait for that experience all over again and to see them two together, interact with each other, will just be so much fun."

Discussing the current world climate, he touched on how the coronavirus has impacted what would be the normal routine.

He said:

"Due to the restrictions on all nonessential visits, we can't really go and do the check-ups like we typically would. It's making us a little bit nervous. But other than that, I just tell Amy, 'Well, it's kind of like the old days. This is just going to be a different process, and we can just hope that everything's going the way it needs to be going.'"

As a result of not having regular appointments, they do not know the gender of the baby. He called the experience different than the first time around and says they are doing their best to be patient.

Another element that has made things different is the quarantine everyone is under, and Dale Jr. says the distraction of that has made it difficult to process the pregnancy. "And I don't know that it's sunk in either because we're going through this thing with the virus and the whole world, and we're sort of caught up in that and trying to entertain Isla and make this as normal as we possibly can for her," he said.

He continued saying, "With all that going on, it's almost been impossible to really even think about the fact that Amy's — I'm sure Amy's not having a problem thinking about it — but for me and everybody else around here, honestly, like we haven't been able to think about expecting and having another child. So it's been weird. Almost have to remind myself that we're months away from being able to be parents again because there's so much going on that you forget everything that's going on."

The family is doing what they can to be prepared for everything, keep up with the news and stock up for the baby and for themselves. "I don't want that to sound cold or like I'm not plugged in," he said, explaining that there is just a lot of other things going on that are distracting.

With sports stopped due to the virus, Earnhardt Jr. is also doing what he can to keep NASCAR fans entertained, including participating in iRacing events.



