Dale Earnhardt Jr. to return to NASCAR for one race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Hellmann's yellow car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back, well at least for one race. The NASCAR great retired from the sport but in the past three years has come back behind the wheel for one race.

On Tuesday, the 45 year old announced he will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his XFINITY Series team in the one-off race. You can catch him in the Hellmann's bright yellow car on the track in March at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. tweeted out the news with an "answering the call" gif.

Earnhardt Jr. has a long standing connection with Hellmann's going all the way back to 2009. He previously stated that he wanted to compete at Homestead during the 2020 season, but it was pending sponsor pickup.

The 15-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion is no stranger to Homestead as he competed there 17 times in the Cup Series. In those races he had one top-5 finish and two top-10 finishes. In his five XFINITY Series starts at that track he came away with one top-5 and three top-10 standing spots.

Parent company Unilever and JRM are extending their partnership for a 12th season, making it the longest-tenured partner with the driver's company.

"In our sport, partnerships are everything. We don't throw the words 'cornerstone partner' around a lot, but when we do, Unilever exemplifies its meaning," said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager.

During his race last season, he finished fifth in a car honoring his late father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. The year before he took the fourth spot at the Richmond Raceway.