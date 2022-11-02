NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will run a second NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2023, expanding his annual schedule of NASCAR races from one to two. Earnhardt's announcement came as part of the announcement of a renewed and expanded partnership between JR Motorsports and sponsor Bass Pro Shops.

Each year since 2018, Earnhardt has run one Xfinity Series race each year as part of an agreement with Unilever's Hellmann's brand. Earnhardt will now run an additional race behind the wheel of JR Motorsports' No. 88 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops. Both of Earnhardt's 2023 races will take place during the second half of the season while the two-time Daytona 500 champion works as a broadcaster for NBC Sports.

In addition to an Xfinity Series race next season, Bass Pro Shops will also serve as Earnhardt's sponsor in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway later this month. The paint scheme will be a direct throwback to the gold and black No. 3 Chevrolet driven by his father in The Winston in 1998.

Bass Pro Shops will also sponsor Josh Berry in 11 Xfinity Series races and Carson Kvapil in 20 late model races across the southeast. Berry will compete for his first-ever Xfinity Series championship this weekend at Phoenix, while Kvapil won the 2022 CARS Tour championship driving for JR Motorsports' late model team.

"We're excited for Bass Pro Shops to continue their partnership with JR Motorsports," read a statement by Earnhardt. "We've had a lot of success together with Bass Pro Shops over the years, and that's been a big part in seeing this partnership evolve. I can't say enough about what it means to have Johnny and Bass Pro involved on so many levels with us. The JRM Bass Pro Chevrolets will be at a lot of different race tracks in 2023, and I can't wait to be part of it."

Bass Pro Shops will return for a fourth season at JR Motorsports after originally joining the team in 2020 as a sponsor of Noah Gragson's No. 9 Chevrolet. Gragson, who is in the Championship 4 this weekend, will leave the team at the end of the season to move up to the Cup Series in 2023.