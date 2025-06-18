NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his debut as a crew chief in this weekend's Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, as he will make a one-off appearance as crew chief for the No. 88 JR Motorsports team and driver Connor Zilisch. Earnhardt will fill in for Mady Lindley, who is serving a one-race suspension for improperly secured lug nuts found in post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway.

Earnhardt, whose NASCAR Hall of Fame career includes 24 wins and two championships in the Xfinity Series, makes his crew chiefing debut after many years behind the wheel, which has included a series of one-off starts in Xfinity competition since he retired from Cup at the end of the 2017 season. Earnhardt last raced the No. 88 for JR Motorsports at Bristol last fall, finishing seventh.

Earnhardt's role as fill-in crew chief means a new voice atop the pit box for 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who currently sits fifth in the series points standings with one win, four top fives and six top 10s so far this season. The No. 88 team also won at Texas with Kyle Larson, who served as substitute driver after Zilisch suffered a back injury in a crash at Talladega.

What will help Zilisch is the wealth of experience Earnhardt has at Pocono, which includes a season sweep of the track's Cup races in 2014. Those two wins were the highlight of Earnhardt's 35 Cup starts at Pocono, which also included 11 top fives, 15 top 10s and one pole.