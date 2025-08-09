The oldest son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt has joined local opposition to the proposed development of a $30 billion data center on Earnhardt's land in Mooresville, N.C. Teresa Earnhardt, the widow of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is seeking approval from the Mooresville Board of Commissioners to rezone 400 acres of the Earnhardt estate as industrial land, which would then be developed as a data center by Denver-based Tract.

Kerry Earnhardt, a former NASCAR driver and the oldest son of The Intimidator, issued a public statement on his social media channels ahead of a community meeting, urging the board to vote 'no' on the redevelopment. The elder Earnhardt, who was killed in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, was an avid outdoorsman during his lifetime and was known to enjoy farming, hunting and fishing.

"Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title!" Earnhardt wrote. "Data Centers don't belong in neighborhoods... natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home... forever changed. Build homes [with] people loving the land we live as land it's intended!"

According to NBC News, while the Mooresville Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the rezoning after a public hearing in September, some doubt was cast on the project by Mayor Chris Carney, who suggested he and other members of the board were concerned about Tract not having said which company would ultimately use the data center.

"No matter what, you can only trust if you know who your final partner is going to be," Carney told NBC News. "And we just don't know that."

Teresa Earnhardt, whose business acumen was essential to Dale Earnhardt's merchandising empire and other affairs during his lifetime, has repeatedly feuded with her adult stepchildren in the years that have followed her husband's death over matters concering the Earnhardt name, image and likeness. A decade ago, for instance, Teresa sued Kerry Earnhardt on grounds that his "Earnhardt Collection" home and furniture line violated her trademark rights. Kerry ultimately won the case after it was ruled that a surname cannot be trademarked.

Kerry, 55, is the oldest son of Dale Earnhardt from his first marriage to Latane Brown and the half-brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt's racing career included seven Cup Series starts and four wins in the ARCA Menards Series, and his son Jeffrey now races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.