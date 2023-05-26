Despite the fact that the 2023 Indianapolis 500 is only days away, there is already an enormous amount of anticipation for next year's edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has announced that he will run the 2024 Indianapolis 500 in a collaboration between Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports, and the hype surrounding Larson's attempt at the Indianapolis 500-Coca-Cola 600 double has begun a full year out from it actually occurring.

While Larson is seeking to join a select few drivers to race both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, there is a long line of drivers who have crossed over from racing at Indianapolis to racing in NASCAR. One of those drivers is Danica Patrick, who raced with Larson during her career in NASCAR and offered a bullish outlook on Larson's chances of success in IndyCar.

"With a guy like Kyle and a good team, there's always a chance to win the Indy 500," Patrick told USA Today's For the Win. "... It is a tall challenge to feel really good in the car when it's not what you do because open-wheeled cars are very different than stock cars. And I know he drives open-wheeled cars, but most of the time when he's driving an open-wheeled car, he's on dirt and not going 240 [miles an hour] on pavement."

Patrick began her career and rose to national stardom through the Indianapolis 500, racing full-time in IndyCar from 2005 to 2011 before moving to NASCAR full-time from 2012 until 2017. Patrick retired after racing in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 2018, and she admitted her return to racing IndyCars after years away was more difficult than she anticipated.

In Larson's case, though, Patrick believes that arguably the most versatile race car driver in America will be able to adapt to differences in both his car and his team.

"All of that stuff, you want that to be second nature because it's so hard to have a good day anyway," Patrick said. "And so I have no doubt (Larson will) have a good day."

Larson will become the fifth driver in history to attempt the Indy-Charlotte Double, joining a very select group that includes John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch. Of that group, the only driver to complete the full 1,110 miles between the two races was Stewart in 2001, who finished sixth at Indianapolis and third in the Coke 600. Busch was the last driver to attempt the double, finishing sixth in his lone IndyCar start before losing an engine after 271 laps at Charlotte and finishing 40th.

Patrick made eight starts in the Indianapolis 500, winning race Rookie of the Year honors in 2005 after leading 19 laps and finishing fourth. She also raced six times in the Coca-Cola 600 with a best finish of 21st in 2016.