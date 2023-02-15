Trackhouse Racing announced Wednesday that the team has signed Daniel Suarez to a multi-year contract extension. This follows a previous extension that Suarez signed late last year, which had originally kept him with Trackhouse through 2023.

Suarez, a native of Mexico and the first ever foreign-born champion in one of NASCAR's national touring series, originally signed with Trackhouse in 2021 as the first driver for the upstart team. The two have grown substantially alongside each other, which Suarez having the best year of his career in 2022 as Trackhouse simultaneously emerged as one of the premier teams in NASCAR.

Terms of the agreement between the two parties were not disclosed.

"Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement," Suarez said in a team press release. "We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can't wait to get the season started Sunday."

The 2022 season saw Suarez earn his first career win at Sonoma Raceway, becoming the fifth-foreign born driver to win a Cup Series race and the first Mexican driver to do so. Suarez finished the year with six top fives and 13 top 10s en route to a 10th place finish in the championship standings -- all of which were career-best marks.